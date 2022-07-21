HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that they are partnering with the Department of Health (DOH) to help get more residents access to the COVID-19 vaccine in three state parks this summer.

“DCNR is proud to again partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to help raise Pennsylvania’s vaccination and boosted rate,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “The outdoors have been critical in helping Pennsylvanians maintain their physical and mental health during the pandemic. These vaccine clinics are yet another way we can help people through these unprecedented times.”

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place at the following state parks on the designated dates and times below:

Lackawanna State Park , located at 1839 N Abington Rd, North Abington Township, PA on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

, located at 1839 N Abington Rd, North Abington Township, PA on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Yellow Creek State Park , located at 170 PA-259, Penn Run, PA on Friday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, located at 170 PA-259, Penn Run, PA on Friday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Caledonia State Park, located at 101 Pine Grove Rd, Fayetteville, PA on Sunday, August 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Children ages six months through five years can receive the vaccine with parental consent at the state park clinics, as well as at health centers, pediatrician offices, and pharmacies.

“These vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and now some of our youngest Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “If you are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, I encourage you to take advantage of the free COVID-19 vaccination being offered at these state parks.”

Those with questions about the vaccine clinics are urged to contact the state park that is hosting the clinic. To find other COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the state, click here.