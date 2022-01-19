Dept. of Agriculture seeks funding proposals to improve Pa. wine, beer and cider

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Agriculture’s Wine Marketing and Research Board plus the Malt and Brewed Beverage Board are seeking proposals for up to $2 million in funding for projects to increase sales, quality, and production of Pennsylvania wine, beer, and cider. The boards will then review proposals and recommend projects to the PA Liquor Control Board.

Detailed guidelines and instructions for Wine Marketing and Research Grant applications or for Malt and Brewed Beverage Grant applications can be found on the bulletin by clicking here. Proposals are due Feb. 11 and can be submitted by emailing RA-AGCommodities@pa.gov.

“Pennsylvania’s craft beer, cider, and wine industries offer not only the appeal of the local flavors and fruit that go into them but an opportunity for an experience at a vineyard in the countryside, a cidery in an orchard or a craft brewery in any of our diverse towns and cities,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

For more information on grants and initiatives, visit the Agriculture Department’s website by clicking here.