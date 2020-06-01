Department of Healths warns WIC participants about new potential scams

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning participants of the state’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) about potential scams targeting them.

According to the Department of Health, although WIC clinics do perform eligibility checks, employees will never call participants requesting banking information for direct deposit.

“The WIC program provides access to resources for mothers and children across Pennsylvania and we do not want our WIC participants worried about being taken advantage of—especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release. “We want participants to be alert, but know their information is protected and their benefits will continue to be distributed through secure means. Please be aware of potential scammers looking to steal personal information and report their number so more Pennsylvanians do not have this experience.”

If a WIC participant is unsure if a request for information is legitimate they should contact their local WIC office. Services are available by phone or virtual appointments until their county transitions into the green phase.

Contact information for your local WIC clinic can be found here.

Pennsylvanians should report scams to their local law enforcement or file a consumer complaint to the Office of the Attorney General through an online form, by calling 800-441-2555, or by email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.