Department of Health outlines measures taken to protect those in nursing homes

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Tuesday afternoon, PA Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine outlined some of the mitigation efforts by the department to help keep residents and staff in nursing homes safe.

Levine says the Wolf administration has worked across the PA Departments of Health, Human Services and Aging, the Emergency Management Agency and the PA National Guard to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.

She went on to say they are providing staff with training and education on how to stop the transmission between residents, do universal screening and use personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect staff taking care of patients.

They are also providing consultation to nursing home operators on how to manage and mitigate outbreaks. The Eastern State Medical Assistance Team and the National Guard are also stepping in to offer “direct care, education and training and clinical support” to 10 facilities to prevent them from being evacuated. Dr. Levine says the administration has sent more than 1,700 shipments of personal protective equipment out to nursing and personal care homes through routine and emergency deliveries.

The administration has also been granted permission from the federal government to relax requirements for licensing of nursing home employees to allow operators to hire more staff to accommodate the needs of their residents.

“And when necessary, we have facilitated direct staffing of the facilities that are in crisis,” said Dr. Levine.

The secretary also announced a new, universal testing procedure for staff and residents of these facilities. She says it focuses on availability and adaptability. This strategy includes testing any resident who is hospitalized before they are returned to their nursing home, personal care home, or assisted living facility and continued monitoring to ensure they are properly cared for.

The facilities also received information on re-testing and management of residents who are infected. The facilities will also be provided with swabs from the federal government to make sure they have enough supply. The PA National Guard is also going to provide mobile testing for facilities who can’t test on their own.