Department of Health offers tick tips

The Department of Health wants to remind Pennsylvania to be aware of ticks this summer. Pennsylvania has the greatest number of Lyme disease cases in the nation. Ticks carry the disease, which is why the DOH is giving some tips on how to avoid getting bitten.

Ticks can be found anywhere there is grass, especially shrubs, weeds, and tall grasses. When outside in these areas, cover exposed skin and wear light colors to help see ticks better.

Also, use insect repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET.

“We do want people to enjoy the great weather in Pennsylvania that we’re having in the spring and the summer, and to enjoy all the outdoor activities that are offered in Pennsylvania, but we want people to be careful to protect themselves from getting bitten by ticks,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

If you’ve been bitten by a tick, monitor the area and watch for symptoms such as fever, chills, and fatigue.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.