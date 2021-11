EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Health is now making public which schools in the state are participating in a free, COVID-19 testing program.

Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School is among those participating in the program launched earlier this year.

So far, the participating 424 schools have combined 3,600 PCR and antigen tests. The testing is free and voluntary.

To check which schools are taking part in the COVID testing program, click here.