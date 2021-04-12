Department of Health announces free COVID-19 testing site in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Department of Health announced Monday that a free walk-in COVID-19 testing site will be available starting on Wednesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 18th.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Middle Smithfield Community Center at 5200 Milford Road in East Stroudsburg.

Up to 450 nasal swab tests can be done per day and are offered as first-come first-serve with no appointment required. The tests are also free of charge and available to non-county residents.

There is no requirement to show symptoms to be tested.

Patients are asked to bring an ID or insurance card and registration will be completed on-site.

Results are expected 2-7 days after testing. Other testing sites can be found here.