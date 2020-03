HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wolf Administration Wednesday confirmed the state’s first COVID-19-related death, an adult from Northampton County. This individual was being treated at a hospital.

Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative.

