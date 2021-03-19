Department of Education to study the pandemic’s impact on learning and teaching

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A nearly one million dollar grant will be used to study how the pandemic affected children.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Friday that it would use a $998,574 grant to fund research on the impact of the pandemic on school-aged children in the state and offer suggestions for education to help ease the problems.
“Our school communities and families have remained resilient during the pandemic, and we are thankful for their ability to pivot throughout the challenges we have faced,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The ability for us to examine inequities in education will help us create responsive teaching and learning opportunities in future years.”
