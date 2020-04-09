Department of Corrections extends visit suspension and employee screenings indefinitely

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced on Thursday that he is extending visitation suspensions and enhanced employee screenings indefinitely in light of the spread of novel coronavirus.

To make up for the lack of visits for inmates, the DOC is providing inmates with video conferencing and additional free phone calls and emails.

Wetzel said “While we now have seven cases confined to one state prison, we continue our efforts to mitigate the virus’ impact on our system and protect our employees and inmates across the state.”

Wetzel praised the corrections employees saying, “I almost tear up thinking about our staff coming to work every day and walking into these facilities when the easy path is to stay home. They truly are heroes.”

The policy will last until the Disaster Emergency is terminated by the Governor.