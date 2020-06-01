Department of Agriculture extends food distribution through June 25

Food delivered to a family in need by the volunteers from Intellihelp.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Monday that the Department of Agriculture received approval of the extension to provide food to Pennsylvanians through June 25th.

COVID-19 mitigation efforts by the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), has helped provide food upon approval through USDA since March 27th.

“The waiver eliminates the need for individuals to verify financial eligibility upon arrival at a food bank or pantry. Those in need of food through June 25 simply need to show up and receive their food.” PA Dept. of Agriculture Communications Office

The Department of Agriculture’s waiver allows meats, vegetables, fruits, canned goods, cereal, rice, pasta, eggs, milk, and more to be distributed.

They estimate that $80 million in food assistance, for all 67 counties, will be distributed in 2020.

