WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has suspended Keystone Sanitary Landfills (KSL) plans to add waste to previously capped areas of the landfill due to numerous odor complaints and the routine confirmation of offsite landfill gas odors by DEP staff.

Since October 1, the DEP has received more than 200 odor complaints from the public, and during its response to those complaints, DEP staff have regularly smelled landfill-related odors off KSL’s property.

“Over the last several weeks, DEP has frequently confirmed offsite odors related to KSL operations, and the impact the odors can have on residents is very concerning to the Department. When a permit is issued, DEP expects compliance with the conditions to minimize impacts on residents. Every Pennsylvanian deserves access to clean air and clean water, and that`s why DEP is issuing this suspension and holding the company accountable for their actions,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley.

The suspension is due to the landfill Settlement Accommodation Plan (SAP) that DEP approved in February 2021 through a minor modification to the landfill’s existing operating permit. The existing caps were removed from the top of already settled waste, and additional waste was added to those areas. The landfill implemented the SAP to reclaim lost air space due to natural settlement.

DEP that KSL hasn’t been able to maintain compliance with that plan, specifically for controlling landfill gas odors.

According to DEP, the suspension decision is based on the significant volume of odor complaints, the regular observation of landfill gas odors offsite, and the results of DEP`s November 16 inspection. During that inspection, DEP staff conducted surface methane emission scans of several areas of the landfill and determined that the SAP area had moderate to strong landfill gas odors as compared to other areas of the landfill that had been scanned. The landfill gas in this area had a much more pungent odor, similar to that of leachate.

DEP is requesting that KSL submit a plan to help lessen the landfill gas odors in the areas stated in the inspection report by December 1.

KSL is in the process of re-capping the open areas referenced in DEP’s suspension letter while they develop a mitigation plan that addresses DEP’s concerns.

More information about the suspension and can be found on DEP’s website and Facebook page.