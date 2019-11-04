DEP Reschedules Public Hearing Regarding Proposed Wind Project in Carbon County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced a rescheduled date and location for a public hearing regarding the Broad Mountain Wind Project in Carbon County. The hearing will take place on Wednesday, December 4, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Panther Valley High School auditorium, located at 912 Coal Region Way in Lansford. It was originally scheduled for Monday, October 21.

The hearing will be held to take testimony regarding Broad Mountain Power, LLC’s application for a National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System (NPDES) permit to construct 21 windmills on Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning Borough and Packer Township. The NPDES permit is required for stormwater discharges associated with the proposed construction activities.

DEP received Broad Mountain Power’s permit application on May 6, and the permit application was deemed administratively complete on June 10. The permit application is now under review by DEP and the public comment period is now open.

A public notice advertising the rescheduled hearing was published in the PA Bulletin on November 2 and in the Times-News newspaper on November 1.

Those wishing to pre-register to comment at the December 4 public hearing or those that wish to submit written testimony can contact Colleen Connolly, DEP Community Relations Coordinator, at coconnolly@pa.gov or by calling the DEP Northeast Regional Office at 570-826-2035. Written public comment after the hearing will be accepted by DEP until 4:00 PM on Friday, December 20.

A comment/response document from the public comments will be prepared afterwards and made available to the public once it is complete.