DEP: Oil leak traced to White Haven Center, approx. 2,000 gallons spill into Linesville Creek

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says they are investigating an oil leak that spilled approximately 2,000 gallons of heating oil into Linesville Creek in White Haven.

According to the community relations coordinator for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), DEP was made aware of the leak Thursday morning.

DEP investigated and detected a red sheen in the water. The leak was traced to a 20,000-gallon, above-ground heating oil tank at White Haven Center.

DEP says they have begun the process of absorbing some of the material and directed the state Department of Human Services to hire a remediation contractor to begin the cleanup process.

