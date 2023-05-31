HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A public meeting was held in Hazleton after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection considered the opening of a waste transfer station on East Broad Street in the city.

The meeting was held to answer questions about the facility while DEP reviews the permit application to see if it meets the regulatory requirements.

The transfer station would accept up to 700 tons of municipal solid waste and demolition debris a day.

The hope is to create a reduced cost of transportation of trash, offer new jobs, and have more flexibility in waste handling.

“By the hospital, by other businesses, by people that have homes. It would really suck just to live around a smelly neighborhood or a really noisy neighborhood, especially on Broad Street which is just a main part of Hazleton,” said Hazleton resident Jerline Rodriguez.

There will be another public meeting on June 21 where the public can speak and raise concerns on record about the transfer facility.