DEP issues warning about ‘non-flushable’ materials

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to only flush toilet paper and human waste.

Sewage treatment facilities have been dealing with an increase in non-flushable materials, such as disinfecting wipes, since the stay-at-home order went into place in March.

Patrick McDonnell, DEP Secretary, says “Flushing things that aren’t meant to be flushed can damage your own sewer pipes as well as the sewer treatment facilities that we all depend on.”

The DEP says even materials labeled “flushable” or “biodegradable” shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet as they can increase blockages as they don’t break down as easily as things like toilet paper.

Dental floss, feminine hygiene products, cotton swabs, kitty litter, and diapers also shouldn’t be flushed.

The DEP also encourages residents and restaurants from dumping grease, fat, or oil down the drain as it can restrict the flow of wastewater over time.

They say “Many sewer blockages occur between your house or business and the sewer main, where the property owner is responsible for correcting and paying for the repair.”

The DEP says these blockages can lead to sewage overflows which can enter local rivers, lakes, and streams.

“Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Pennsylvanians from other public health risks,” says the DEP.

For more information on DEP-related COVID-19 matters you can visit PA Department Alerts.