DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has received more than 100 odor complaints coming from a landfill in Lackawanna County.

The DEP says strong landfill gas odors have been observed along Marshwood Road, the Casey Highway, and Interstate 81.

In a letter to the business manager of Keystone Sanitary Landfill, the DEP says KSL’s current mitigation measures have not been effective.

They have been told to immediately consider additional mitigation measures to minimize offsite odors.