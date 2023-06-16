EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection (DEP) has officially declared Saturday a “Code Orange Air Quality Day.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Saturday, June 17, in the following areas of Pennsylvania:

The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton; and

The Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York.

Scranton-Wilkes Barre Area, which includes the counties of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties

Due to lingering fine particulate matter across Canada, the daily average of fine particulate matter will occur in the Code Orange range on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standard color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use;

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

For more information, visit the DEP’s website or check out their Facebook page.