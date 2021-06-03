DEP approves Keystone Sanitary Landfill expansion

DUNMORE, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has approved a controversial expansion of the Keystone Sanitary Landfill.

The Keystone Sanitary Landfill will now be allowed to expand on 435 acres within the existing permitted area of the landfill and increase its disposal capacity by 145 million cubic yards. The current permit will be up for renewal in 2025.

“This application has generated a large amount of public interest, and we appreciate the involvement of those who feel this decision will impact them. We received more than a thousand public comments,” said Mike Bedrin, director of DEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilkes-Barre. “DEP has done a thorough and extensive review of the application and determined that it meets the regulatory requirements for approval.”

In a release, the Department of Health says they have conducted environmental tests and “concluded that no long-term public health risk exists for residents living near the landfill”.

The decision to allow for the expansion to go forward drew immediate criticism from U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D, PA).

“The decision by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is contrary to the best interests of the people of Lackawanna Count,” Case said. “The approval of this permit is further evidence that our Commonwealth’s environmental laws are inadequate. The General Assembly should pass legislation that will toughen enforcement of environmental laws, better protect communities and allow local municipalities more control over these decisions.”

According to the DEP, the Governor Tom Wolf administration is currently working with legislators to propose an amendment that would require the agreement of municipalities prior to the approval of future major waste facility expansion. Currently, municipalities are able to negotiate agreements for fees paid to the municipality.