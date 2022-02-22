Demolition in full swing to replace Nay Aug pool

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Demolition work is in full swing to replace Nay Aug pool in Scranton.

Work crews are ripping up the old pool as Scranton received $2M dollars in grants to fix up the parks in the city, including Nay Aug Park.

Eyewitness News spoke with one man who has used this pool since the 1960s.

“Progress is progress that’s the way I look at it. I could not see spending millions of dollars to repair something that was in such deteriorated condition as the pool is, the pump house is, so, it’s a move in the right direction, where it ends up, we will see,”

Other parks in the city will also receive upgrades, including Weston and Connel Parks.