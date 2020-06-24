Demolition begins at former Technicolor building in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A building in Lackawanna County is starting to be torn down. Technicolor was once the county’s largest businesses, employing nearly 5,000 workers.

In 2015 the company purchased the facility and company from Cinram. In 2013, Cinram started reducing its work force and the company continued laying off employees after the sale up until they stopped the production of CD and DVD discs in 2018.

According to county public records, “Eastern PA Land Investment Holdings, LLC” of Philadelphia purchased the building for $12 million last month.

It’s not known when demolition will be completed.