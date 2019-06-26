Democrats set to take the stage for night one of first debates

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds a town hall on the Florida International University campus on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Miami. (Jennifer King/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI, FLORIDA (AP/WBRE/WYOU) — Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, will converge on the debate stage tonight for the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns.

For many of the White House hopefuls, it will be the highest-profile opportunity yet to offer their vision for the country. Given the massive Democratic field , the debate will be split over two nights , with 10 other candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — appearing Thursday.

Beyond Warren, the candidates who will debate on Wednesday are Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Tim Ryan of Ohio and former Reps. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and John Delaney of Maryland, along with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and ex-Obama housing secretary Julián Castro.

Eyewitness News will be streaming the debates live tonight in their entirety.