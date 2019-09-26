Deliberation begins in Prison Guard sexual abuse trial

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The trial of a former Lackawanna County Prison guard is in the hands of the jury now.

The commonwealth and Mark Johnson’s attorney have presented closing arguments. The jury of 12 is currently getting charged by a county judge.

Following that process the jury will go ahead with deliberations.

The four-day trial started with jury selection on Monday followed by opening statements on Tuesday. Several people testified including one of Johnson’s alleged victims, a doctor, a former co-worker and more.

The victim who testified says she was raped and forced to perform oral sex up to 10 times. She never reported the alleged abuse until 2017.

Johnson is being charged with one count of indecent assault and harassment and two counts of institutional sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

The trial comes months after 7 prison guards were arrested in February of 2018 after a grand jury investigation in 2017. In that investigation, 8 female inmates came forward with the allegations.