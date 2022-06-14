EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound, should stay alert for delays, due to work bridge deck repairs and approach slab replacements in Columbia County.

According to PennDOT, those behind the wheel are advised that the right lane of traffic is restricted between MM 236.5 and MM 237.5, located between the Bloomsburg and Lime Ridge exits.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, traffic was backed up around 2.5 miles from the construction site and delays are expected during peak traffic hours from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

PennDOT also says there may be residual delays into the evening hours and motorists should expect travel deals and lane changes.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, and stay alert for sudden stops, and or stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Motorists can check 511PA for up-to-date road conditions, traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.