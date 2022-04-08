MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rainfall across NEPA Thursday led to the closing of several roads in the Poconos.

On Thursday the rain was nearly non-stop all day with more than 2 inches hitting the Monore County area.

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area released Friday morning that many park access points and roads were closed due to high water levels.





In the recreation area, we visited Bushkill Creek and saw a pole knocked over with a wire hanging into the water.

Penndot crews were working to clear flooding on 611 at the Monroe and Northampton County line since Friday morning.

Officials tell Eyewitness News there is a slope and retaining wall failure and that they need to bring in a specialist to evaluate.

We spoke with one driver in the area who got turned around here because of the road closure.

“The road is kind of closed a little bit. Figured it might be after the rain yesterday. I was coming home from class last night and it looked like the hill might fall down so I guess it’s not really a surprise,” said Phil Duckworth.

“It’s terrible, it rained all day like non-stop. I think it stopped maybe a little bit in the evening and then it picked right back up around the time I put my kids to bed and then I realized it was raining again,” said Krystal Roach.

Due to the high amount of rainfall received throughout the park Thursday, many river access points are closed due to high water levels, including

Bushkill

Dingmans

Eshback

Cadoo

Venturo

Milford Beach

Namanock

Kittatinny Point

Smithfield Beach

Pocono

These areas will remain closed until river levels return to 15 feet at the Montague Gauge.

PennDOT officials told Eyewitness News part of 611 will remain closed due to a slope failure. They need to bring specialists in to evaluate the rock walls before reopening.

If you plan on visiting the park exercise caution at all times. To track river levels visit the National Weather Service website.