Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area begins phased reopening throughout park

BUSHKILL, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will be using a phased approach to reopen areas throughout the park.

The openings were outlined in a press release from Delaware Water Gap:

“Turtle Beach in NJ will be open daily during daylight hours beginning June 18th.“

“Milford and Smithfield Beaches in PA are also open, including the boat and canoe launches. “

“There will be no lifeguards on duty at park beaches this summer. “

Delaware Water Gap also says restrooms will also be available but only in certain locations in the park:

“NJ: Kittatinny Point main parking lot (weekends only), Turtle Beach, Poxono boat launch, Blue Mountain Lakes, and Upper Van Campens Glen.”

“PA: Bushkill Meeting Center, Toms Creek Picnic Area, Raymondskill Falls, Bushkill Access, Dingmans Access, Milford Beach canoe launch, and Smithfield Beach canoe and boat launches.”

“Additional restrooms will be re-opened over the next several weeks. Some park restrooms will remain closed this year.“

The park will also begin collecting fees at 6 locations. Most trails will be open, but campsites will stay closed. Visitor centers will also remain closed but park employees will be stationed around the park to assist visitors.

For more information, you can visit the park website here.