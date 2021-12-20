Delaware Water Gap national park receives $21.5M for road repairs

NPS Photo/M.Cuff- Looking south on US Route 209 from around mile marker 4.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), one local park will be getting a big upgrade.

With $6.5 million from GAOA, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will be able to fix a seven-mile stretch of Route 209, according to the National Park Service. The project is set to begin in the spring of 2022.

The repairs of this section of 209 are only the first part of a $21.5 million project that will improve the park’s primary north-south route on Pennsylvania’s side.

In the first phase, the road running through two counties, Pike and Monroe, will be totally rehabbed, says the National Park Service.

This will include milling the existing pavement, conducting full-depth patch repair and spot base repair, culvert replacement, reconstruction of shoulders and line striping.

“This road project will modernize a vital piece of the park’s infrastructure and enhance safety and access for the millions of people who visit Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area each year and for local residents and commuters who use this road each day,” said Sula Jacobs, Park Superintendent.

The National Park Service says that this type of work will extend the life of the road and even eliminate the ongoing cost of common patchwork.

The press release says that when completed, this project is expected to eliminate $16.8 million of the maintenance backlog.