Delaware Valley School District issues transportation plan after COVID outbreak among bus drivers

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Delaware Valley School District (DVES) has set forth a transportation plan starting on Wednesday due to a COVID outbreak that affected bus drivers.

According to the Delaware Valley School District Superintendent John Bell, there are 16 bus drivers that are either COVID positive, symptomatic, or close contact.

Bell states with limited buses available, the district’s plan for the rest of the week is to have the primary and elementary schools (grades PreK-5) open for in-person learning. While middle and high schools (grades 6-12) will learn online via Zoom.

Delaware Valley Elementary School will not have any bus transportation to or from school. Bell claims almost half of its students are driven or walk to school.

The school district advises those picking up students please see the DVES website, Schoology, or Class Dojo on Wednesday about a staggered dismissal at the end of the day.

Bell also notes there will not be 4:30 p.m. late buses at Delaware Valley middle school and high school. However, there will be 5:00 p.m. late buses at Delaware Valley middle school and 6:00 p.m. late buses at Delaware Valley high school.

In a statement Superintendent Bell stated;

We are asking the rest of the DVES families to do their best to transport their children to school. We are also asking everyone to help out their friends and neighbors that might be in need during this unusual time. I know this isn’t ideal but it was the best option to avoid having all students in grades K-12 learn online. Students who normally ride a bus should bring in a note stating who will be picking them up. Reminder that those picking students up should be prepared to show identification. I want to say thank you in advance for helping us make this plan work so all elementary students can be in school. John J. Bell, Ed.D. Superintendent

To read superintendent Bell’s full statement to the Delaware Valley School District click here.