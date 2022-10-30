WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre is welcoming a new and different type of hockey rink that has been under construction for the last six months.

The Wilkes-Barre community is taking their love for hockey to the next level.

The Dek hockey rink at Toyota Sports Complex has finally opened, bringing the sport of hockey to everyone, especially, those who are afraid of the ice.

Dek hockey is played without skates or a puck. Instead, it’s done on a court with a ball.

The sport gives parents a more affordable way to get their children involved without the cost of equipment.

“This is about getting the community up and out and getting them outdoors, getting our kids together, working together, creating new teams and new friendships. This is an exciting day for the city of Wilkes-Barre,” said Senator of Pennsylvania’s 14th District, John Yudichak.

This new rink is already special to many. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Head Coach, J.D. Forrest says he, and most of his players, grew up playing street hockey and would have loved a facility like this.

“If I had this in my neighborhood, I don’t think I would have left. I would have been here all the time, this is a fantastic little piece that all the kids in the neighborhood can use,” Forrest said.

The kids, and special guest Tux the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins mascot, made great use of the rink.

“Is there anything better than seeing kids play in the city of Wilkes-Barre, building friendships, learning about teamwork themselves, and having a great day,” Yudichak said.

The future of the rink holds the opportunity to bring youth programs and sports to the community at a low price, something Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown wholeheartedly endorses.

“This is another thing, that’s bringing Wilkes-Barre back to greatness,” Brown said.

Those interested in the Dek hockey facility can sign up for more information online about upcoming programs and events.