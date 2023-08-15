LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorneys representing the five Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS) workers filed responses to District Attorney Mark Powell’s charges requesting to toss out all of the criminal cases.

According to the court filings, the attorneys stressed the OYFS workers are immune under the law from prosecution for their work and claimed the district attorney’s office did not establish a case that their clients endangered children.

Facing prosecution are caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 46, of Dickson City, retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green, and supervisors Coyne, 34, of Scranton, and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald.

“The immunity clause was intended to protect caseworkers, such as Mr. Krauser, and other OYFS employees, from the second-guessing resulting from the discretionary decision-making he must do while balancing a parent’s constitutional rights with the rights and safety of the child. If the immunity clause did not protect Mr. Krauser in this situation, then what is the basis for criminal immunity?” stated Krauser’s attorney, Terrence McDonald, in the court documents.

Detectives arrested the five current and former OYFS caseworkers and supervisors in June. Investigators say those workers put children living in homes at risk because they ignored deplorable conditions, reports of abuse, and lack of food, and schooling.

In July a motion was filed by the defense attorneys in the OYFS case to dismiss charges against five workers accused of child endangerment for cases they were assigned.

Officials state a magisterial district, such as Judge James Gibbons, makes a determination at a preliminary hearing whether a case should go to trial. However, the OYFS attorneys believe a county judge is more appropriate for this case because the facts and law surrounding the issue are “complex” and would strain the county’s Central Court.

Judge Gibbons will hear oral arguments in Lackawanna County Court on September 1.