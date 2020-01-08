Deer Rescued From Mountain Lake in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It was a dramatic morning for first responders who pulled a struggling deer from a freezing Scranton lake this morning.



Eyewitness News reporter, Anja Whitehead, was there as the scene unfolded.

Private Bill Walsh of the Scranton Fire Department tells us, “I’m here 22 years and this is my first deer rescue.”

It was a sight unlike any other at Mountain Lake off Mountain Lake Road where Scranton’s Fire Department had rescuers in frigid water to save a deer that had fallen through ice.

“We got a call for a deer with its hind quarters in the water. We came up here and sure thing there he is, right directly in the middle of the lake. So we put on the cold water suit and basically had to pound our way through the ice to get to him,” said Walsh.

Working in water in below freezing is always dangerous. The rescue did come with some complications.

“As a matter of fact, my suit has a little hole in it so my boots are kinda full with water.”

But after nearly an hour, the deer was safely pulled from the icy lake… And able to walk away.

“He had his own little path in there from where he was going so he made it close to the shore, so once I made it to him, I scooped him up and threw him on top of the ice.”

Sergeant Kevin Green of the Scranton Police Department also responded to the lake.

“As far as I know the deer looks like he’s going to be alright. He has a fighting chance now that he’s out of the water. A little wet but he took off running in to the woods so he has a fighting chance now.”

Rescuers are happy the incident wasn’t worse and that the deer was able to walk away from the scene.