EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives say they are investigating after the discovery of a decomposing body in Monroe County.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on September 13, around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a wooded area off Forge Road in East Stroudsburg for a report of a person not breathing.

Police confirmed a body was located and was in various stages of decomposition. Officers note the body was found in an area in which several homeless camps are located.

The body was recovered from the wooded area and pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office. Due to the level of decomposition, a positive identification was unable to be made at this time. However, investigators stated the remains were determined to be from a white man.

An autopsy was conducted on September 15 and the cause/manner of death is pending further investigation. The remains will now be examined by a forensic anthropologist.

Detectives say the identity of the man is believed to be known but is not confirmed. Until then, officers said they will not be releasing any further information on the identity until it is confirmed and any next of kin are notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue at rtransue@sarpd.com or 570-421-6800 ext:1027