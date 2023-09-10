LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Chief of Staff in Lackawanna County has signed a declaration of emergency following the intense flooding and storm damage from Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Due to the catastrophic storms that tore through Lackawanna County Saturday night, the county has declared itself in a state of disaster emergency.

The county urges business owners and residents to note the damage they have experienced and report it to their respective city, township, or municipality. That note will then make its way to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for assistance.

This action provides the Lackawanna County Emergency Management Coordinator to coordinate all activities of the emergency response, to take all actions needed to alleviate the effects of the disaster, aid the restoration of essential services, and take any other emergency response actions deemed necessary to respond to the emergency.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more on this as more information is released.