SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Tomorrow has announced that PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor for Deck the Downtown.

PNC Bank has supported Scranton Tomorrow’s seasonal campaign “Deck the Downtown,” which encourages the community to shop and eat in Downtown Scranton during the holiday season.

“We are so grateful for PNC Bank’s continued support of our holiday campaign. With this generous contribution, we are able to host a full schedule of holiday initiatives to encourage shopping and dining in our beautiful downtown business district. We invite everyone to explore more than 75 retailers and 50 restaurants in Downtown Scranton as they prepare for the holidays and support the businesses that are so vital to our local and regional economy,” said Leslie Collins, president and CEO, of Scranton Tomorrow.

Scranton Tomorrow’s Deck the Downtown began on Wednesday, November 15 through Friday, January 5, 2024, with the following promotions:

Launched November 15, Online Gift Card Guide: A new initiative for this year’s campaign, Scranton Tomorrow’s Online Gift Card Guide is an expansion of the organization’s Downtown Scranton Shopping and Dining Guides at scrantontomorrow.org. The Online Gift Card Guide features direct links to the gift card pages of participating businesses. To learn more, visit the Downton Gift Card Guide.

A new initiative for this year’s campaign, Scranton Tomorrow’s Online Gift Card Guide is an expansion of the organization’s Downtown Scranton Shopping and Dining Guides at scrantontomorrow.org. The Online Gift Card Guide features direct links to the gift card pages of participating businesses. To learn more, visit the Downton Gift Card Guide. November 22 – January 5, 2024, The 15 Annual Holiday Window Showcase: The 15 Annual Holiday Window Showcase features holiday displays within dozens of businesses in Downtown Scranton. Displays officially open the night before Thanksgiving, making this tradition the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

The 15 Annual Holiday Window Showcase features holiday displays within dozens of businesses in Downtown Scranton. Displays officially open the night before Thanksgiving, making this tradition the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends. November 24, Downtown Scranton Black Friday: Participating businesses will offer seasonal promotions, gift cards, and more on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Participating businesses will offer seasonal promotions, gift cards, and more on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. November 25, Small Business Saturday: American Express created this national movement in 2010 to increase sales for small businesses across the country. Offering special promotions and unique gifts in the Downtown Scranton Business District, this is the 14th year Scranton businesses will participate in Small Business Saturday, and shoppers are encouraged to spread the joy on social media using #shopsmall, #smallbiz #supportlocal #dinelocal #shoplocal.

American Express created this national movement in 2010 to increase sales for small businesses across the country. Offering special promotions and unique gifts in the Downtown Scranton Business District, this is the 14th year Scranton businesses will participate in Small Business Saturday, and shoppers are encouraged to spread the joy on social media using #shopsmall, #smallbiz #supportlocal #dinelocal #shoplocal. November 26 – December 31, ’Tis the Season Sundays: Support local businesses all weekend as participating shops and restaurants offer special Sunday hours during the holiday season.

Support local businesses all weekend as participating shops and restaurants offer special Sunday hours during the holiday season. November 27, Downtown Scranton Cyber Monday: Supporting local businesses will be easier than ever as Downtown Scranton businesses participate in Cyber Monday.

Supporting local businesses will be easier than ever as Downtown Scranton businesses participate in Cyber Monday. December 1 – December 16, Home for the Holidays: Before they head home for the holidays, college students in Scranton can enjoy special incentives and promotions from participating businesses in Downtown Scranton if they present a valid student ID.

Before they head home for the holidays, college students in Scranton can enjoy special incentives and promotions from participating businesses in Downtown Scranton if they present a valid student ID. December 1 – December 25, 25 Days of Downtown: This social media campaign will feature a different business daily on Scranton Tomorrow’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Tributes will include testimonials, videos, and photos of business owners to highlight the significant impact of local businesses in the community.

This social media campaign will feature a different business daily on Scranton Tomorrow’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Tributes will include testimonials, videos, and photos of business owners to highlight the significant impact of local businesses in the community. December 10, Holiday Open House: Everyone is invited to spend this Sunday afternoon in Downtown Scranton to take advantage of the holiday shopping incentives at unique shops and restaurants while enjoying live music, hot cocoa, and more.

For a list of businesses participating in Deck the Downtown visit Scranton Tomorrow’s website and for all the holiday happenings.