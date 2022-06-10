EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A decades-old photo mystery is solved thanks to an Eyewitness News report.

A report Eyewitness News did in 2021 about a local chapel in pursuit of its new steeple caught the attention of a northeastern Pennsylvania historic researcher.

Julie Manwarren had been trying to identify the photograph of a chapel in the early 1900s taken by an avid photographer from New York’s Finger Lakes region.





Manwarren was hitting dead ends until she found out the man who took the old photograph had traveled one time to the Pittston Area.

An online search of the words “historic churches of Luzerne County.” pointed Manwarren in the right direction.

When the Eyewitness News report popped up she said, “The minute I saw the picture in that image of the video shot you had I knew it was the same church.”

Manwarren will speak Saturday at Slocum Chapel’s new steeple dedication ceremony.