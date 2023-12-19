ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flooding from a creek has caused nearly 20 years of trouble for one woman in Ashley, Luzerne County. She says she’s pleaded with the borough for years for help but hasn’t had any luck.

Regina Schultz has lived in her Ashley home on Rodgers Avenue for more than 20 years. Her driveway runs along a section of Solomon Creek which stretches through parts of the borough.

When the area sees heavy rainfall, Schultz sees more and more problems with her driveway, problems she says she hasn’t been able to fix with borough officials.

“It’s sad that nobody wants to give me consideration. I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m just looking for a little bit of help. I’ve written to everybody and I’ve never had any answers back or phone, or mail,” Schultz explained.

Schultz has been dealing with the same problem for almost 20 years.

“04 originally, it started,” Schultz said.

Her driveway runs alongside Solomon Creek in Ashley.

“Every time it floods like this she loses a little more of her driveway. And it’s getting tougher and tougher to get down there,” neighbor and family member Peter Burke said.

It takes a sharp right turn to pull into the driveway.

“You know if she ever has to get an ambulance down there, I don’t think they’re gonna go,” Burke continued.

According to Burke and Schultz, the wall of the creek needs to be reinforced to stop the shrinkage.

Schultz says as time goes on the problem continues to get worse. When it rains, she parks her car outside of the driveway. She says she’s scared of her car getting swept away.

The erosion even took away a guard rail near the driveway back in 2006.

“The more room that the flood had to take, it took,” Schultz added.

Schultz says she can’t find any solutions to a decades-old problem.

“I’m on my own because my insurance company can’t take care of it cause it’s the borough’s responsibility, and the borough doesn’t want to take credit for it because I’m a homeowner and my insurance should cover it,” said Schultz.

Schultz says she’s tried taking matters into her own hands, but there’s a separate issue standing in the way of rebuilding the wall of the creek.

“I tried getting in touch with different construction companies they can’t make their equipment come down this little tiny hill. They can’t come because the bridge is closed,” Schultz said.

The bridge connecting Rodgers Avenue and Plains Avenue has been closed since 2017.

According to borough management, this repair is a part of the State Transportation Improvement Plan which provides the majority of the funding necessary to replace bridges.

This plan is controlled by PennDOT, and the project isn’t set to be finished until 2026.

For now, Schultz hangs in the balance as her driveway continues to be swept away.

According to the borough manager, Ashley Borough has spoken to and visited Schultz’s property.

They say the issues she is referring to are on her own private property and are the responsibility of her homeowner’s insurance.

They say any concerns about the creek are the responsibility of the Department of Environmental Protection, which regulates waterways like Solomon Creek.