KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced Sunday afternoon both lanes of Route 15 in Kelly Township are closed.

In a release sent out on Sunday, July 2, PennDOT says both lanes of Route 15 Southbound have been closed between Route 1002, or Colonel John Kelly Road, and Route 1004, or Hospital Drive, due to debris and downed powerlines on the road.

A detour is in place using Colonel John Kelly Road, Route 1007, and Hospital Drive as the PennDOT expects the roadway to be closed for several hours.

PennDOT says large trucks should use the new Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) highway and Interstate 80 for the time being.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.com.