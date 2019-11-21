Debate Over Quote on Courthouse Square in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Commissioner Laureen Cummings is continuing to fight to get Jesus Christ’s name on the monument.



In June of 2018 the county approved a project that would change factual errors on the monument and improve it all around.



During the project Cummings requested an anonymous saying to reflect that of Jesus Christ. The saying is that of John 15:13. Reporter Cody Butler will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 and on PAHomepage.com later today.