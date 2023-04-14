LAKE HENRY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County Coroner announced the cause and manner of death of a teenage boy found in Lake Henry back in March.

According to Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, his office was called to a home at the intersection of East Island Lane and Silkman’s Road, Lake Township the morning of Saturday, March 18 for a report of a missing teen boy who was found dead in Lake Henry around 9:00 a.m. that morning.

Howell stated the boy was identified as 18-year-old, Dominic J. Testani, of Doylestown, who was pronounced dead at 10:02 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

After an autopsy was performed it was determined Testani died from a drowning, which was ruled accidental.

As the coroner states, around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, a group of young men went for a ride in a boat from one of the houses and the boat capsized, throwing all three men into the lake.

Dive teams were called to the scene and search and rescue efforts began. The body of Dominic Testani was found in the water around 9:00 a.m.