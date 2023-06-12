POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in Pocono Township on Monday morning.

Officials on the scene told Eyewitness News the owner of the car found a man dead inside it around 8:30 a.m. in a parking lot along Route 611.

Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Science Unit is currently on the scene and starting to investigate the area.

This a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.