NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is currently underway in Nanticoke after a man was found dead.

According to Nanticoke Police Chief Roke, a call came in Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. for a man around 50 years old who was found dead on his porch.

Police say the man lived in the 400 block of East Main Street, near the Nanticoke Armory. The Chief says there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious and the death appears to be medical in nature.

Chief Roke said they’re waiting on the coroner’s toxicology report for the official cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.