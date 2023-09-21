DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident after they say a car crash occurred near the Pennsylvania Game Commission headquarters and a man was found dead.

According to the Dallas Township Police Department, officers responded to a car crash just before 7:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Pennsylvania Game Commission office on Route 415.

Police say on the scene was one car that hit a light pole and the driver was found dead. At this time investigators said it is unclear why the driver left the roadway.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Dallas Township Police at 570-674-2001.