SCOTT TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a death that occurred in Columbia County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 around 9:30 a.m., troopers were called to assist Scott Township Police Department with a death investigation.

Police say in the 100 block of Knights Drive a 58-year-old man was found dead.

The cause of death is currently pending an autopsy. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.