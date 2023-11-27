DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Dallas on Monday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, inmate William Stankewicz, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday at 7:40 a.m.

Superintendent of SCI Dallas, Kevin Ransom, reported Stankewicz has been housed at SCI Dallas since 2012 and was serving a 132- to 264-year sentence for a criminal homicide conviction from York County.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified of the death and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.