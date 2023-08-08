OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the scene of a death investigation at a home in Olyphant.

Officers have called the coroner’s office to the scene of an investigation at a home in the 600 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland states a 27-year-old woman was found dead in her Olyphant home Tuesday morning. The victim’s name is being held at this time.

Mooney and Jackson Street have been closed off to traffic and the public at this time. Local and state police are on the scene investigating.

Information is limited at this time, 28/22 News will update with the latest as it is released.