BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers are investigating two people’s deaths after the pair were found with gunshot wounds on the deck of their home.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Monday around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the 160 block of Diane Lane in Barrett Township.

Police say there were reports of two people, a 68-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, dead on the deck of their house after friends located the couple’s bodies following a request to check on their well-being.

Investigators arrived and said the two victims suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. Police believe that this is an isolated situation and is being investigated as a domestic incident.

Autopsies for the victims are scheduled for Wednesday and the investigation will remain open pending the results.