Death investigation underway after police make gruesome discovery in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County woman was found dead in her home and authorities now have a search warrant.

According to court papers, the incident took place sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, in the 1300 block of West Holly Street.



The victim has been identified as Sarah Jones, who was found dead inside her bedroom and police are now investigating.





A search warrant from Coal Township Police describes how Jones’ neighbor asked for a wellness check on November 20, as she could not contact Jones.

Police say they went to the home knocked while calling the victim’s name but received no response. The front door was unlocked, but there was a box, a blanket or rug and a cane propped up on the floor to prevent it from opening.

The officers pushed open the door and continued to look for Jones and her son, who both lived at the home. Police found the son inside the bathroom with drug paraphernalia. He was handcuffed while the rest of the home was searched, officers say.

The affidavit states, Jones was discovered upstairs in her bedroom, motionless and covered with blankets.

Court documents state there was blood splattered on the walls and throughout the room and there was also a baseball bat found nearby by the body.

Police say her death does not appear to be from natural causes. A neighbor, who asked to stay anonymous, was home during the incident.

“After seeing the cops when I got up and all of the sudden there were more cops and then I noticed a coroner. And I’m like oh my god, I wonder what happened?” asked the neighbor.

The neighbor says she didn’t know the victim personally but they would say hi when getting the mail. She was shocked after learning about Jones’ death and says nothing like this has ever happened on their block.

“It’s too close for comfort. I think a lot of people are in shock. You know? I watch a lot of this on TV but never expected it to be next door,” said the neighbor.

So far, police have not identified anyone as a suspect and a search of the home is being conducted this week.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown. Coal Township Police Department and the Coroner Office are continuing the investigation.