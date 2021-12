KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Kingston, according to police.

Officials say the body was found near Railroad Avenue and Price Street. On the scene investigating are local, state police and county detectives.





Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors who stated a woman was walking her dog when they came upon the body.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.