Death investigation underway after armed robbery in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An investigation is intensifying Monday into an armed robbery and death investigation in Hazleton over the weekend.

Police say the armed robbery took place at Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street at around 9:30 Saturday night. Investigators say 911 received a call from a person inside the store asking for help.

When they arrived, investigators say they learned that an armed robbery had taken place and found a body inside the store. It’s unclear at this point if the person who called for help is the same person who was found dead inside the store.







The Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker tells us an autopsy is being done on the body but he does confirm the death took place at the same time as the armed robbery. The name of the person has not been released as of yet. Chief Schoonmaker tells us this is a very active investigation and expects to release more information later today.

