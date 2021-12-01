Death investigation of Lee Vanluvender remains open, fourteen years unsolved

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is still investigating the death of Lee T. Vanluvender, fourteen years after his murder.

According to DA offices, December 4th marks the fourteenth anniversary of the murder of Vanluvender.

Reports stated shortly after 10:00 a.m. on December 4th, 2007, 22-year-old Vanluvender of Bartonsville, was discovered shot multiple times at a pull-off area on Hypsy Gap Road in Tunkhannock Township.

Officials say Vanluvender was an outdoorsman who frequently visited Hypsy Gap to hunt deer during the two-week Pennsylvania rifle season.

As of now, officials say the family is still offering a $10,000.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400 or the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office/Criminal Investigations Division at 570-517-3152.